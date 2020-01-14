Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $3,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,726,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 64.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 87,936 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP David Sievewright Love sold 204,130 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,500,829.50. Also, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 50,749 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $867,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 808,835 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,366. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

