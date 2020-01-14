Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $98,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $419.02 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $270.63 and a one year high of $420.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.58.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

