IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,952,096,000 after purchasing an additional 717,703 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,694,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,597,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 456,795 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,846 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 25.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

