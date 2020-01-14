Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.99 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.