Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Panhandle Oil and Gas stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $1.27. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

