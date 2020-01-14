ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

PRQR opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $427.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

