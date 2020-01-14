Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Prudential Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $38.36 on Friday. Prudential Public has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 20.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

