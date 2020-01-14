Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.34.

SBPH opened at $1.45 on Friday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBPH. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

