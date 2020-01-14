Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Bandwidth reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bandwidth by 66.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 118.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $69.98 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

