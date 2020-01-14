Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.36 ($4.23).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 312.90 ($4.12) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 320.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 292.80.

In other news, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,871.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.