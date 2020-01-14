Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.36 ($4.23).
Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 312.90 ($4.12) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 320.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 292.80.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
