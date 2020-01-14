UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $239.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE UNF opened at $213.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.50 and a 200 day moving average of $198.69. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $134.16 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,627 shares of company stock valued at $335,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

