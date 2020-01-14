Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Donaldson also posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE:DCI opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 14.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

