WPP (LON:WPP) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WPP. HSBC boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,130.71 ($14.87).

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.71) on Tuesday. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,031.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 984.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

