SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.56.

NYSE SEAS opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.