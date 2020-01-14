Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tyme Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.91 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,070,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,853,665.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,800 in the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

