-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.48). Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19.

SBPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.48. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.