Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVC. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

