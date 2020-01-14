Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was upgraded by Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective (up previously from GBX 242 ($3.18)) on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.47 ($3.60).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 246.65 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 244.90. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.