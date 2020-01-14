Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Investec downgraded Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 194.57 ($2.56).

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 229.50 ($3.02) on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.82. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 24.41.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

