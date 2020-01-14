JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Downgraded by UBS Group

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 860 ($11.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 790 ($10.39). UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.52) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 967.82 ($12.73).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 846.86 ($11.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 806.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 709.66. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 358.80 ($4.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 850.01 ($11.18).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

