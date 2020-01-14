-$0.42 EPS Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

MERC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $777.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Mercer International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Mercer International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

