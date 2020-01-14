Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

