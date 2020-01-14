Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.64.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,208,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 168.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 435.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,242,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 780,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 266,125 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -800.41, a P/E/G ratio of 130.61 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.79 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

