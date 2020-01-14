PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of PPL opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of PPL by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of PPL by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

