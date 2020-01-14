$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $101,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth $200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $234,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth $287,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBWM stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

