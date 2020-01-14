Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRP. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 1,737.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. Ctrip.Com International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.