Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRP. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 1,737.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. Ctrip.Com International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Analyst Recommendations for Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pattern Energy Group Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Pattern Energy Group Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Atlassian Co. PLC Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Atlassian Co. PLC Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
PPL Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
PPL Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. This Quarter
$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. This Quarter
Ctrip.Com International Ltd Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Ctrip.Com International Ltd Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc.
BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report