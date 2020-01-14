BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

AMGN stock opened at $236.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

