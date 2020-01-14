BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,268 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 140,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.