BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $166.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $166.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

