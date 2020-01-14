Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.52.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47. The company has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

