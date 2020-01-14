BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura upped their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $315.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.91 and its 200 day moving average is $280.46. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $193.10 and a twelve month high of $315.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

