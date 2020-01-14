Baugh & Associates LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 3.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

