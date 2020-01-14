Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,996 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,153,000 after acquiring an additional 127,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,237,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,502,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,608,000 after purchasing an additional 81,778 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,674,000 after purchasing an additional 186,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 866,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 54,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $756,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,498 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

ST opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.