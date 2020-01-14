Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes $801,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221,787 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,818,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,944,000 after purchasing an additional 671,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,376,000 after purchasing an additional 714,051 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,067,000 after purchasing an additional 939,435 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.61.

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

