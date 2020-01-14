Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.28 and its 200 day moving average is $166.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.37.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

