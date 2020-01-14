Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 201 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

