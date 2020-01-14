Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 4,360 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,831,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,664,000 after acquiring an additional 315,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1,574.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,298 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 7.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,090,000 after acquiring an additional 103,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

