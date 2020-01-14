Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.24 and its 200 day moving average is $194.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

