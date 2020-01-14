Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 2,731 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.09.

CB opened at $150.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.