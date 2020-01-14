Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 182 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

ABT stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.13 and a one year high of $89.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.