Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Lifted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,737,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,361,000 after purchasing an additional 222,269 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,204,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63,264 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

