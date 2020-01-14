Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 3,532 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

