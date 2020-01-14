Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 256 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.25.

NOC stock opened at $376.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $254.56 and a 52 week high of $383.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

