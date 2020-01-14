Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 2,184 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 2.83% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $795,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 119.4% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 993,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 540,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMB opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.3586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

