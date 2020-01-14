Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.96. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

