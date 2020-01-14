Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 253,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $931.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

