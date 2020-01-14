Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Short Interest Up 40.2% in December

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CZZ opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cosan has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cosan by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

