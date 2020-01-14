RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Update

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the December 15th total of 53,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 435.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 680.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $206,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

