Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Grows By 41.6%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

