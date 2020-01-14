Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Up 41.9% in December

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.59. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CEO Remi Barbier bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.